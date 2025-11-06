US Secretary of State Rubio Hosts Reception as US and Central Asia Mark Decade of Partnership

ALMATY — United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio hosted a reception in honor of the tenth anniversary of the C5+1 partnership on Nov. 5, welcoming the foreign ministers of Central Asian nations to the Benjamin Franklin Room in the U.S. Department of State to mark the milestone summit focused on trade, investment, and regional cooperation.

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau opened the evening by greeting the guests from Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, the Kyrgyz Republic, and Uzbekistan, calling them great friends and partners of the U.S., reported the U.S. Department of State’s press service.

“It’s a very big world, and there are many important parts of the world that have not had the attention that they deserve. And one of those areas are these Central Asian republics, formerly part of the Soviet Union and now independent for 35 years. The U.S. – I think it is high time that we are really engaging more actively,” he said.

Economic renewal and cooperation

Chair of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations Senator Jim Risch emphasized the importance of expanding economic ties.

“The U.S. offers Central Asian nations the real opportunity to work with a willing partner while lifting up each other’s economies,” he said.

Risch highlighted the introduced bill to remove outdated barriers to economic cooperation with C5+1 partners, including the repeal of the Jackson–Vanik amendment.

“It is fitting that on the tenth anniversary of the C5+1 diplomatic platform, we open a new and exciting era of collaboration between our nations,” Risch said.

Regional engagement and investment ties

Special Presidential Envoy for South and Central Asia Sergio Gor highlighted President Donald Trump’s renewed focus on strengthening U.S. engagement with the region.

“His commitment to this region is that you have a direct line to the White House and that you will get the attention that this area very much so deserves.” Gor said.

Gor shared impressions from his recent visits to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, expressing appreciation for the warm hospitality.

“We also had great discussions around America once again being open for business, and key investment opportunities. The U.S. is proud to work with those who seek genuine partnerships based on mutual interests,” he said.

Turning point in the U.S.–Central Asia relations

During his welcoming remarks, Rubio described the moment as a turning point in the U.S.–Central Asia relations, highlighting a renewed focus on pragmatic cooperation rooted in shared national interests.

“It’s an exciting time for us as well. When does foreign policy work best? It works best when the foreign – the national interest of two countries are aligned,” he said.

Rubio highlighted that President Trump looks forward to meeting the presidents of the Central Asian nations during the C5+1 Leaders’ Summit to reaffirm America’s commitment to peace and prosperity for the six partner countries.

Earlier, The Astana Times analyzed the expectations for a deeper focus on bilateral trade dynamics, investment partnerships, and cooperation in critical minerals ahead of the summit, emphasizing the strategic future for both the U.S. and Central Asian economies.