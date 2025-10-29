US Special Envoy and Deputy Secretary of State Arrive to Kazakhstan 

ALMATY — The United States Special Envoy for South and Central Asia Sergio Gor and Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau held a series of meetings in Almaty on Oct. 28 to discuss ways to expand trade, investment, and regional cooperation between Kazakhstan and the U.S.

According to the U.S. Department of State, the visit aims to strengthen relations and expand commercial ties between the U.S. and Central Asian countries, marking ten years of partnership through the C5+1 diplomatic platform.

The delegation met with representatives of Kazakh business community and American companies operating in the country to discuss opportunities for deepening trade, investment, and technological cooperation.

The talks also focused on regional stability and shared approaches to economic security and sustainable development, reported Akorda.

The distinguished guests were accompanied by Head of the Presidential Administration Aibek Dadebay during their visit to Almaty.

As part of their cultural programme, Gor and Landau visited the Museum of Contemporary Art, the Shymbulak ski resort, and the Medeu ice rink, where they experienced Kazakhstan’s hospitality and natural beauty.

In a social media post, Landau shared his impressions of the visit.

“Almaty, Kazakhstan’s largest city and financial capital, is located in the foothills of the Zailiyskiy Alatau mountains. Just half an hour outside of town is the world-famous Shymbulak ski resort, where we enjoyed some amazing Kazakh hospitality. I’m starting to feel at home here,” he wrote on his X page.