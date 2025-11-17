Tokayev Calls for Deeper Integration and Strategic Breakthroughs at Central Asian Leaders Meeting

ASTANA — Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that Central Asia has entered a period of profound transformation, calling for deeper regional integration at the seventh consultative meeting of heads of state on Nov. 16 in Tashkent.

He thanked Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev for hosting the summit and welcomed Azerbaijan as a full member, describing the decision as historic. According to Tokayev, the era of isolation and closed borders is firmly behind the region, which is now recognized globally for its growing political cohesion and economic potential, reported Akorda.

Expanding economic cooperation

Tokayev noted a rapid increase in intra-regional trade, which reached $11.5 billion last year. He expressed confidence that this figure could rise to $20 billion in the near future.

Joint ventures in industrial production, agriculture, logistics, and energy, along with the steady removal of trade barriers and expansion of transport links, are strengthening the economic foundation of regional cooperation. He underscored the need to launch new projects in high-potential areas such as advanced processing of agricultural products, livestock development, organic farming, and the construction of modern logistics and storage infrastructure.

Unified Eurasian transit hub

According to Tokayev, Central Asia has a unique opportunity to evolve into a major transit and logistics hub connecting East and West.

He proposed enhancing coordination in border procedures, modernizing transport corridors, and expanding the capacity of cross-border industrial zones. According to him, only harmonized and mutually supportive measures will allow the region to unlock its full transit potential.

Strategic resources and emerging technologies

President Tokayev highlighted the importance of cooperation in the exploration and processing of rare-earth metals, noting that the region possesses significant but underexplored reserves. He proposed establishing a regional research center for rare earth metals in Astana to support investors with data and technological expertise.

Tokayev also drew attention to the transformative impact of artificial intelligence and emphasized the need to adopt unified standards for its responsible use. He called for the drafting of a Central Asian declaration on the responsible and transparent application of AI technologies, designed to ensure data security and build trust in joint digital projects.

Water security and environmental responsibility

Water security, Tokayev said, is becoming increasingly critical for the region. He proposed harmonizing national water strategies, sharing best water-saving practices, and exploring the possibility of a Central Asian framework convention on water use. He invited regional leaders to continue this discussion at next year’s meeting of the founders of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea, to be held in Astana within the Regional Environmental Summit.

Cultural identity and tourism cooperation

Tokayev reaffirmed that cultural and humanitarian ties remain among the region’s strategic priorities. He expressed support for developing joint tourism routes across Central Asia and promoting a unified regional tourism brand. He emphasized the importance of preserving shared historical heritage and expanding cultural exchanges, notably in cinema, arts, and traditional crafts.

Security and institutional strengthening

Against a backdrop of global geopolitical turbulence, Tokayev stressed the need for coordinated efforts to combat terrorism, extremism, narcotrafficking, and transnational crime. He welcomed recent border agreements between the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan as important achievements. He also supported strengthening the institutional structure of the consultative meeting format and proposed integrating the Central Asian expert forum into the regional system as a key analytical and policy-shaping platform.

Center of Islamic Civilization in Tashkent

On Nov. 15, the Heads of State of Central Asia and Azerbaijan visited the Center of Islamic Civilization in Tashkent, where the historic Qur’an of Uthman and 114 ancient manuscripts will form the core of a major exhibition. The center’s main purpose is to preserve, study in depth, and promote Uzbekistan’s rich cultural and spiritual heritage as an integral part of the global Islamic civilization.

President Tokayev also took part in the presentation of the newly established Heritage of the Future international award. In the Theater and Cinema category, the award from Kazakhstan was presented to actor and director Yerkebulan Daiyrov, recognizing his contribution to cultural development and preservation of national heritage.