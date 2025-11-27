SCAT Airlines Launches New Routes Connecting Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan in December 

By Dana Omirgazy  in Tourism on 27 November 2025

ASTANA – SCAT Airlines will launch new flights connecting Turkistan with Bukhara, Urgench (Khiva), and Samarkand starting Dec. 1. Each route will operate three times per week, with one-way fares beginning at 40,000 tenge (US$77). 

Gur-e-Amir – a mausoleum of the Asian conqueror Timur in Samarkand. Photo credit: True Pixel Art/Shutterstock.

The initial stage of operations will be subsidized to maintain stable passenger demand, reported the Prime Minister’s press service on Nov. 27.

The new routes aim to strengthen regional connectivity, support tourism growth, and promote key cities along the historic Great Silk Road.

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports has also introduced a unified Central Asian Silk Road route, linking major destinations including Almaty, Shymkent, Turkistan, Tashkent, Samarkand, Bukhara, and Khiva. The initiative highlights the region’s shared historical heritage and natural attractions.

In 2026, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan plan to jointly promote their combined tourism potential to attract more international visitors.


Get The Astana Times stories sent directly to you! Sign up via the website or subscribe to our X, Facebook, Instagram, Telegram, YouTube and Tiktok!

Most Recent Stories
 View More »