SCAT Airlines Launches New Routes Connecting Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan in December 

ASTANA – SCAT Airlines will launch new flights connecting Turkistan with Bukhara, Urgench (Khiva), and Samarkand starting Dec. 1. Each route will operate three times per week, with one-way fares beginning at 40,000 tenge (US$77).

The initial stage of operations will be subsidized to maintain stable passenger demand, reported the Prime Minister’s press service on Nov. 27.

The new routes aim to strengthen regional connectivity, support tourism growth, and promote key cities along the historic Great Silk Road.

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports has also introduced a unified Central Asian Silk Road route, linking major destinations including Almaty, Shymkent, Turkistan, Tashkent, Samarkand, Bukhara, and Khiva. The initiative highlights the region’s shared historical heritage and natural attractions.

In 2026, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan plan to jointly promote their combined tourism potential to attract more international visitors.