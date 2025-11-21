News Digest: Foreign Media on Kazakhstan’s Multivector Diplomacy, Middle Corridor Momentum, Tourism Surge and More

ASTANA – The Astana Times has selected articles from global media outlets covering Kazakhstan. This week’s foreign media digest highlights international analysis of Kazakhstan’s multivector diplomacy, Europe’s rising focus on the Middle Corridor, record-breaking tourism growth and more.

European Parliament hosted a landmark roundtable: Strengthening EU–Kazakhstan Connectivity

EU Reporter published an article on Nov. 20 as the European Parliament hosted a landmark roundtable titled “Strengthening EU–Kazakhstan Connectivity: Perspectives and Strategic Potential of the Middle Corridor.”

“Far from being a routine policy discussion, the event showcased the rapidly rising importance of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route – commonly known as the Middle Corridor – as a pillar of Europe’s future connectivity, strategic autonomy, and geopolitical resilience.

Gathering MEPs, diplomats, institutional actors, and experts, the roundtable illustrated not only how much the Middle Corridor has evolved but also how deeply it is embedded in Europe’s long-term vision for security, trade diversification, and green transition.

Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to the EU, Roman Vassilenko, reminded participants that Kazakhstan has long been a crossroads of civilizations and trade routes. Today, with the Middle Corridor, the country is prepared to play an even greater bridging role,” reads the article.

Kazakhstan joins France, UK, Italy, Türkiye, Sweden and others in skyrocketing record growth in European tourism

Kazakhstan has joined France, UK, Italy, Türkiye, Sweden, and others in experiencing record growth in tourism, Travel and Tour World reported on Nov. 17.

“With a surge in visitor spending and revenue in 2025, Kazakhstan’s growing appeal reflects its rising status as a must-visit destination. The country’s unique landscapes, including the Altai Mountains, Charyn Canyon, and vast steppe, alongside its rich nomadic culture, are attracting a wave of international travelers. As Kazakhstan continues to invest in its tourism infrastructure and accessibility, it is quickly becoming a key player in the global tourism industry, standing out alongside European tourism powerhouses,” reads the article.

Why the C5+1 Central Asia summit succeeded

The National Interest published an expert article on Nov. 17 on why the C5+1 Central Asia Summit in the United States succeeded. The article notes that Washington and Astana signed a landmark memorandum on cooperation in rare earths, tungsten, copper, and uranium, resources essential for advanced manufacturing and clean technology.

“Kazakhstan’s multi-vector diplomacy remains its greatest asset. It is one of the few countries that can engage Washington, Moscow, Beijing, and now Tel Aviv and Riyadh without alienating any of them,” according to the author of the article.

Presidents of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan sign key bilateral agreements

Following productive talks in Tashkent, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a joint statement along with a series of significant bilateral agreements aimed at elevating cooperation between the two countries to a new level, kun.uz reported on Nov. 15.

The agreements cover a broad range of sectors, including trade, investment, water resources, defense, healthcare, tourism, youth policy, and intercity relations.

Middle Corridor to boost multiple global projects: ADY chairman

Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) Chairman Rovshan Rustamov lauded the Middle Corridor as a strategically autonomous route that ensures flexibility for multiple global transport connectivity projects, including the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), Caspian News reported on Nov. 20.

In an interview with British NE Global, Rustamov highlighted the Middle Corridor’s independence and neutrality to complement to China’s BRI mega project.

“This flexibility is our strength. It means the Middle Corridor can serve Chinese partners, European businesses, and regional economies with equal efficiency. In essence, Azerbaijan is positioning itself as a neutral and reliable bridge between East and West, offering partners the choice and flexibility they need in today’s complex geopolitical environment,” he noted.

The Middle Corridor has undergone significant transformation in recent years thanks to collective efforts by Azerbaijan, Georgia and Kazakhstan, including large investments, digitization and harmonized customs procedures, he added.

Kazakhstan picks name for its first nuclear power plant

Kazakhstan’s inaugural nuclear power plant will officially bear the name Balkhash Nuclear Power Plant, after a nationwide naming contest, Trend reported on Nov. 17.

The name secured the largest share of public votes, with 882 citizens choosing it. The nationwide contest took place from Sept. 25 to Oct. 10, with a total of 27,157 participants aged 16 and older. Each participant was allowed to submit one name suggestion.

Is Central Asia too central for Trump?

Diário de Noticias published an article on Nov. 12 about Kazakhstan’s strategic use of multivectoral diplomacy to balance relations with major global powers, leveraging its location, natural resources and skilled leadership to strengthen its economic and geopolitical position in Central Asia.