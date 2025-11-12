Masdar Signs Battery Storage Deal to Boost Uzbekistan’s Renewable Energy Grid

ALMATY – Masdar, the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) global clean energy leader, has signed a battery storage service agreement with Uzbek company Uzenergosotish on Nov. 11 to develop the country’s largest standalone battery energy storage system (BESS).

The agreement, signed at the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC), was witnessed by UAE Minister of Energy Suhail Al Mazrouei and Uzbek Minister of Energy Jurabek Mirzamahmudov.

The Zarafshan BESS, with an initial capacity of 600MWh, will significantly strengthen grid reliability and renewable energy integration in Uzbekistan, reported the company’s press service.

Once operational in the third quarter of 2028, it will be capable of storing enough electricity to power approximately 1.3 million households for two hours. A second phase is planned to extend the facility, forming part of Uzbekistan’s broader national battery storage program.

Commenting on the project, Al Mazrouei highlighted that Zarafshan BESS will play a vital role in strengthening Uzbekistan’s grid resilience and expanding renewable energy integration.

“This collaboration is a testament to the strong ties between our nations and our shared commitment to advancing practical, scalable solutions for global energy security and decarbonization,” he said.

Masdar CEO Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi highlighted the project’s strategic importance, calling it a significant milestone for Uzbekistan’s energy transformation and another demonstration of Masdar’s leadership in global battery storage projects.

“We look forward to driving its successful delivery and contributing to Uzbekistan’s sustainable economic growth,” he said.

The company has committed to developing an additional 2GW of renewable energy, alongside the planned extension of the Zarafshan BESS, supporting Uzbekistan’s target of 20GW of renewables by 2030 and Masdar’s global ambition of 100GW by the same year.

Earlier, Masdar signed an agreement with Kazakhstan to develop a wind power plant in the Zhambyl region, expanding the global achievements on producing renewable energy. The Zarafshan BESS complements Masdar’s current clean energy footprint in Central Asia.