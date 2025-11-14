Kazakhstan’s Oil Exports Remain Unaffected After Drone Attack on Novorossiysk Terminal

ALMATY – Kazakh Ministry of Energy confirmed that the country’s oil shipments continue uninterrupted, following a Nov. 14 incident at Russia’s Novorossiysk port, where the Sheskharis oil transshipment complex sustained damage.

“As of now, the receipt and transportation of Kazakh oil via the Atyrau–Samara and Aktau–Makhachkala systems are operating normally, without restrictions,” wrote Assel Serikpaeva, advisor to the minister and official spokesperson for the Kazakh Ministry of Energy, in the official report.

According to her, the ministry is maintaining close communication with the Russian pipeline operator to monitor the situation.

The Sheskharis complex plays a key role in logistics, handling more than 6 million tons of Kazakh oil annually. Exports from Kazakhstan to international markets pass through two main routes – the Atyrau–Samara–Novorossiysk pipeline, which provides direct transit shipments, and the Makhachkala–Novorossiysk pipeline, which transports crude to Makhachkala via tankers and railcars before reaching the Black Sea port.

According to the Krasnodar region’s operational headquarters, the Sheskharis facility was damaged during the drone attacks, while the fire at the terminal was quickly extinguished.