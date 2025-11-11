Kazakhstan Strengthens Ties with Singaporean Investors at AIFC Connect 2025

ALMATY – The Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) hosted AIFC Connect: Singapore 2025, a business event aimed at boosting investment and financial cooperation between Kazakhstan and Singapore in Astana on Nov. 10, according to the AIFC’s press service.

Opening the event, Ambassador Askar Kuttykadam highlighted the long-term potential of Kazakh-Singaporean cooperation.

“Despite the geographical distance and differences in history and context, our countries share common opportunities. AIFC Connect: Singapore 2025 aims to raise awareness among Singaporean and international entrepreneurs about Kazakhstan’s investment climate and business opportunities,” he said.

Chairman of the Management Board of the AIFC Authority Bakhtiyar Tleubekov highlighted that 48 Singaporean companies are now registered at the AIFC, operating across financial services, ICT, trade, mining and manufacturing.

“The center provides infrastructure for cross-border projects and strengthens Kazakhstan’s role as a key financial and investment hub in the region,” he said.

Evgeniya Bogdanova, the Astana Financial Services Authority (AFSA) CEO, emphasized the AIFC’s growing recognition in digital finance.

“In the first three quarters of 2025, trading volume on AIFC-licensed digital asset exchanges exceeded $5.4 billion. IOSCO recognized the AIFC as one of the top four jurisdictions globally for implementing digital asset regulation,” she said.

Panels and fireside chats explored fintech innovation, investment in real assets, and opportunities for venture studios. Projects highlighted included grain tokenization using blockchain, a corporate reputation scoring system, and a data exchange platform.

Since its launch in 2018, the AIFC has attracted $18.5 billion in investments and hosts over 4,600 companies from 88 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Türkiye, and Singapore.