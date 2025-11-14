Kazakhstan Strengthens Role as Eurasian Transport Hub, Explores Space Cooperation

ALMATY – Kazakhstan is positioning itself as a central link between Europe and Asia, strengthening logistics networks along the Middle Corridor and exploring new frontiers in space cooperation. It was highlighted at the Nov. 12 Berlin Eurasian Club meeting in Brussels, Belgium.

In his opening remarks, Kazakh Ambassador to Germany Nurlan Onzhanov emphasized that Kazakhstan’s growing role in European Union (EU) supply chains is a long-term trend driven by economic growth and infrastructure development, reported the embassy’s press service.

“We are strengthening our partnership with the European Union and Germany, particularly in transport and logistics,” he said.

Kazakhstan’s Permanent Representative to the EU Roman Vassilenko noted that the meeting coincides with the 10th anniversary of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement, covering 29 areas of bilateral and regional collaboration.

He highlighted the EU’s interest in the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, with 20 billion euros (approximately US$21.6 billion) allocated for its support, urging practical steps to address the corridor’s development.

Executive Director of the Eastern Committee of German Economy Michael Harms stressed that the Global Gateway is not only about connecting China and Europe. According to him, it also strengthens interregional trade and the EU neighborhood policy.

“Reliable logistics create investment opportunities and industrial partnerships, and without functioning transport infrastructure, access to key resources is meaningless,” he said.

Highlighting Kazakhstan’s broader strategic significance, German Member of the European Parliament Sergey Lagodinsky emphasized that the EU is rediscovering the Eurasian space.

“Kazakhstan, as a major regional power, is of key interest. We also need to talk about space technologies. We are beginning legislation and investments in space, both for civilian and defense purposes, where Kazakhstan can play a historic role,” he said in the interview with the Kazinform news agency.