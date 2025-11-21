Kazakhstan Strengthens Eurasian Transit Role as Two Terminals Earn UN Dry Port Status

ALMATY – Two Kazakh logistics hubs, Dostyk Trans Terminal and the Global City Trade and Logistics Complex, have been added to the list of dry ports under the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UN ESCAP). The decision was adopted at the sixth meeting of the Working Group on Dry Ports, held in Bangkok, Thailand.

The inclusion of these terminals marks a significant milestone for Kazakhstan’s growing role in Eurasian connectivity, reported the Ministry of Transport’s press service on Nov. 19.

According to officials, the newly assigned status strengthens the country’s position on UN-recognized infrastructure maps and opens new opportunities for expanding its transit and logistics capabilities.

The Dostyk Trans Terminal, located on the Kazakhstan–China border, plays a key role in facilitating rail freight flows between Asia and Europe. The Global City complex, located in Karagandy, is emerging as a major logistics hub supporting multimodal transport operations and regional trade.

Earlier, Kazakhstan outlined steps to implement the Green Corridor system and strengthen its role as a key Eurasian transit hub, preparing a multilateral seamless transit agreement with Central Asian and South Caucasus countries.