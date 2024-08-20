Modern Digital Solutions Enhance Efficiency at Kazakh-Chinese Border Customs

ASTANA — Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov visited the Nur Zholy Customs Service international transport and logistics center in the Zhetisu Region on Aug. 19. The center uses cross-docking technology and an automated vehicle accounting system. It introduces new technologies to simplify and speed up transit and increase cargo turnover.

The volume of the region’s goods transported by road increased from 55.7% in January to 101.1% in June, reported the Prime Minister’s press service on Aug. 19

In January, the center opened the Dostyk Customs Service temporary storage warehouse to facilitate efficient and fast customs processing of goods at the Alakol checkpoint and increase throughput. Bektenov also visited the Dostyk TransTerminal multifunctional cargo handling terminal, which is equipped with railway tracks of different gauges.

Plans include an additional site for the multifunctional cargo handling terminal and specialized equipment.

After touring the facility, Bektenov directed the further development of the transport and logistics sector and called for expanding infrastructure to accommodate the increasing cargo flow. He highlighted the success of modern digital solutions like cross-docking and suggested implementing them in other regions.

“We have all the conditions for turning Kazakhstan into one of the key transit hubs of Eurasia. We say that Kazakhstan has no access to the sea, but China is our ocean. We should concentrate our efforts and ensure seamless passage,” Bektenov said.

He mentioned that the transit corridor is being developed with agreements in place with Azerbaijani and Georgian counterparts. The government will intensify its efforts, and expanding the Dostyk-Moiynty railway connection will provide significant momentum.

Over the past year, bilateral trade between China and Kazakhstan has increased by 30%, reaching $31.5 billion. Simplifying customs procedures is supposed to strengthen Kazakhstan’s position as a key transit transport corridor in the region.