Kazakhstan Performs First Robot-Assisted Heart Surgery in Central Asia

ALMATY – Kazakhstan has successfully conducted its first robot-assisted heart surgery, marking a historic milestone for the country and Central Asia. The procedure took place at the Medical Center Hospital of the President’s Affairs Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan (MCUDP) in Astana on Nov. 13.

The surgery was performed by cardiac surgeons from MCUDP in collaboration with a team of specialists from China, as part of an international scientific-practical conference, reported the medical center’s press service.

The procedure was performed using a minimally invasive approach with an innovative robotic surgical system. According to the medical center, the patient’s condition is currently stable.

The conference also addressed key topics including cardiology, oncology, nuclear medicine, neurosurgery, therapy, digital healthcare and pharmaceutical regulation. The knowledge exchange program included joint consultations with international experts from Russia and Japan.

The event provided a platform for exchanging expertise and promoting innovative medical and educational technologies. Approximately 4,000 participants attended both online and in person, with live session broadcasts exceeding 4,000 views.