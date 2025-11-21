Kazakhstan, Armenia Elevate Relations to Strategic Partnership

ASTANA — President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev hosted Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Nov. 21 in Astana for talks aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation.

During the meeting, President Tokayev highlighted the long-standing friendship and mutual respect between the peoples of Kazakhstan and Armenia. He noted that Armenia is one of Kazakhstan’s key political, trade, and economic partners in the South Caucasus, reported Akorda.

Cultural ties have been reinforced through initiatives such as the Days of Kazakhstan Culture in Armenia and the opening of a park in Yerevan honoring Kazakh poet and educator Abai Kunanbaiuly.

“An open and trusting political dialogue has been established between Astana and Yerevan at all levels. Interstate ties are truly constructive, with significant potential for their comprehensive strengthening and expansion,” he said.

Pashinyan noted that the visit opens new opportunities to deepen bilateral relations, strengthen transport links, and expand economic cooperation.

“We believe that Kazakhstan is a very good example for our country. We respect the Kazakh people, and this respect is the foundation for the further development of bilateral relations,” he said.

The officials discussed prospects in investment, agriculture, digitalization and artificial intelligence, healthcare, regional and international topics.

President Tokayev awarded Prime Minister Pashinyan Kazakhstan’s highest state honor, the Order of Altyn Qyran (Golden Eagle), recognizing his leadership in Armenia’s development, his role in regional peace efforts, and his contribution to strengthening Kazakh-Armenian relations. Pashinyan expressed gratitude, calling the award a symbol of respect for the Armenian people and a reinforcement of regional cooperation.

Joint statement and signed agreements

Following their talks, President Tokayev and Prime Minister Pashinyan adopted a joint statement, reaffirming their commitment to strengthening Kazakh-Armenian cooperation.

In the presence of the two leaders, members of the official delegations exchanged 15 intergovernmental and interagency documents. These include agreements on the protection of classified information, the allocation of land for diplomatic missions, a trade and economic roadmap for 2026-2030, cooperation in industry, digitalization, agriculture, healthcare, science and education, peaceful uses of atomic energy, as well as memorandums between national libraries, museums, cinema institutions, and a document establishing the Kazakhstan-Armenia Business Council.