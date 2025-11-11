Dimash Qudaibergen Champions Peace and Love Ahead of London Concert at OVO Arena Wembley

ASTANA — Kazakh singer Dimash Qudaibergen spoke about his mission of peace and love during his live appearance on CNN’s “What We Know with Max Foster,” ahead of his performance at OVO Arena Wembley on Nov. 12.

On Nov. 10, Qudaibergen arrived in London from Barcelona, where he continued his Stranger world tour. At the airport, the artist was warmly welcomed by fans holding flags, gifts, and flowers. Forming a long corridor along the arrivals path, Dears, a name for Qudaibergen’s fandom, displayed banners and flags of their fan clubs, greeting Qudaibergen and his team with smiles and cheers.

Fans accompanied him to his car, sharing their emotions and impressions from the recent concert in Spain. Along the way, Qudaibergen stopped to sign autographs, take selfies, and personally thank his Dears for the heartfelt welcome, reported Dimash News.

During his CNN interview, Qudaibergen spoke about his classical training, early career, and his remarkable six-octave vocal range.

“Maybe it is something like a gift from God. I am still, every day, doing vocal exercises. Still learning lessons. If you want to be better, if you want to improve yourself, of course, you need to do hard work every day. Luciano Pavarotti once said that after 50 years, a big career in front of millions of audiences, he understood how he needed to sing,” he said.

He also emphasized his mission as a cultural ambassador.

“It is my biggest mission. I became an international singer not because I want to earn money or pursue commercial things. I just want to share with the worldwide audience our history, our traditions, our culture, and messages of peace and love,” he said.

With millions of fans worldwide, Qudaibergen continues to demonstrate that music transcends borders, while remaining deeply connected to his roots in Kazakhstan.