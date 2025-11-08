Central Asia and US Pledge to Safeguard Cultural Heritage

ASTANA — The governments of Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and the United States, known collectively as the C5+1 countries, have agreed to deepen cooperation to preserve cultural heritage, combat illicit trade in cultural property, and expand cultural collaboration. The understanding was formalized in a statement of intent released by the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Nov. 8, marking the tenth anniversary of the C5+1 diplomatic platform.

Recognizing the unique cultural heritage of each C5+1 nation and their collective contribution to global civilization, the countries reaffirmed the importance of joint efforts to protect and preserve their cultural legacies. The statement also reflects the growing ties among the C5+1 members through cultural exchanges, sharing of expertise in heritage preservation, and cooperation via the Council of National Museums.

According to the document, the countries intend to strengthen information-sharing among law enforcement, customs, and border security agencies to better protect cultural property. They will also work to build regional networks to prevent illicit trafficking and promote transparency in the art market. Another focus is on integrating cultural heritage into broader economic cooperation, including through English-language education, tourism, and the creative industries.

The parties committed to expanding institutional partnerships and expert exchanges to share best practices in conservation, curation, digitization, provenance research, and heritage site management. Cooperation will also cover related disciplines such as ethnology, archaeology, architecture, and restoration.

All six nations pledged to deepen participation in the Council of National Museums and promote greater collaboration among their cultural institutions, including exchanges and exhibitions of cultural artifacts. They also agreed to coordinate their positions in international forums related to the protection and promotion of cultural heritage, while supporting traditional crafts, artisans, music, and dance as vital expressions of national identity.

Further cooperation will extend into education, science, and innovation to strengthen academic and research ties between universities and heritage institutions. The countries will also support joint cultural events and festivals that celebrate the region’s diverse traditions and history.