Almaty to Host Central Asia’s Most Advanced Padel Facility by 2027

ALMATY — Kazakhstan is set to open the ADD Padel Arena complex in Almaty in 2027, featuring ten international-standard courts designed to host Premier Padel tournaments, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced at a Nov. 10 meeting with President of the International Padel Federation (FIP) Luigi Carraro and Chairman of the global professional tour Nasser bin Ghanim Al-Khelaifi.



During the meeting, the sides discussed prospects for expanding the country’s padel community. According to official data, Kazakhstan now has more than 1,500 active players and regional padel federations in all 16 regions, the Akorda press service reported.

President Tokayev emphasized that the state places great importance on promoting mass participation in sports and on building modern sports infrastructure. Currently, 17 padel courts operate across the country.

He also touched upon ongoing reforms in football, highlighting the privatization of clubs and the creation of a more competitive environment. Tokayev expressed appreciation to Al-Khelaifi, a member of the UEFA Executive Committee and shareholder of Paris Saint-Germain, for his contribution to advancing football globally.

President Tokayev expressed confidence that Kazakhstan’s cooperation with the FIP would contribute to the growth and popularization of the sport across the country.