Türkiye Simplifies Hiring Rules to Boost Ties with Turkic Nations

ASTANA – Türkiye has simplified employment rules for Turkic-speaking foreigners, including citizens of Kazakhstan, by reducing bureaucracy and broadening opportunities for professional activity, reported Türkiye Cumhuriyeti Resmi Gazeti (Official Newspaper of Türkiye).

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan signed a decree on Oct. 10, amending legislation that dates back to the 1980s, simplifying procedures to work in Türkiye without undergoing lengthy processes for traditional work permits. The decree also grants the right to engage in entrepreneurial activities and professional practice in both public and private institutions.

The only exceptions remain the military and law enforcement sectors, which are still closed to foreigners. One key provision removes the requirement for Turkish citizenship for residence and employment, a move expected to increase workforce mobility within the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) and strengthen regional integration.

Despite the simplification, Turkic-speaking foreigners should still meet several requirements aimed at regulating the labor market and protecting national security.

Applicants must hold a valid residence permit in Türkiye, pose no threat to national security, and have their foreign diplomas and professional certificates recognized as equivalent to Turkish qualifications. They must also register with relevant professional associations and chambers on the same basis as Turkish citizens.

The reform is designed to attract highly qualified specialists and support small and medium-sized businesses. However, the decree does not grant foreigners the right to vote or run for public office.

Requirements remain

In an interview with Tengrinews, Istanbul-based journalist Zhamilya Abenova, who has lived in Türkiye for five years, said the law does not clearly define who qualifies as a Turkic-origin foreigner.

“Upon closer examination, it becomes clear that Turkic-speaking residents of CIS [Commonwealth of Independent States] countries, such as Kazakhs, Kyrgyz, Uzbeks, Turkmen and Azerbaijanis, are unlikely to benefit from special work conditions,” Abenova said.

The document lists ten eligibility criteria, but Abenova pointed to the last two as key: applicants must prove they cannot find work in their home country for reasons beyond their control, or that they belong to an ethnic or cultural minority in their country of citizenship.

She noted that the law is primarily intended for Turkic peoples without their own sovereign states, such as Meskhetian Turks, Uyghurs and Crimean Tatars.

“These groups have long been granted privileges in Türkiye, including permanent residence, simplified citizenship, and now the right to work without restrictions, equal to Turkish citizens,” she said.

Abenova herself lives in Istanbul on a tapu, a residence permit obtained through property ownership, which does not grant the right to work.

“With this permit, I cannot work in the country without a work permit. In Almaty, I registered the company that contracts with Turkish universities, helping Kazakh students enroll and advising on education, medical care and life in Türkiye,” she said.

Labor market outlook

She also dismissed rumors that Türkiye’s job market is collapsing.

“I know Kazakhs and Russians who have worked here legally for years. Istanbul is an international business hub where skilled professionals are always in demand. Of course, requirements are high, as language skills and qualifications matter. The Turkish labor market is open to the best. However, the country has no intention of accepting just anyone,” said Abenova.

She noted that due to inflation, Turkish professionals, particularly doctors and engineers, are increasingly seeking jobs in Europe and the United States. Türkiye’s education system is strong, and its diplomas are internationally recognized.

According to her, salaries in Türkiye are regularly indexed to inflation. Current monthly earnings start at around $1,300 for teachers, $1,600 for police officers, $1,400 for nurses, and $1,720 for doctors in public hospitals.

Jobs for unskilled workers are also widely available. The minimum wage is around 340,000 tenge ($632) per month.