Tokayev Opens Digital Bridge 2025, Calls for Responsible AI and Global Cooperation

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev opened the Digital Bridge 2025 International tech forum on Oct. 2 stressing that artificial intelligence (AI) must serve humanity in a responsible and inclusive manner. Addressing global leaders, innovators, and entrepreneurs, he set out Kazakhstan’s ambition to become a fully digital state within three years, while urging international collaboration to ensure AI is used for peaceful and equitable purposes.

Tokayev welcomed participants to the forum, which has grown into a key platform for dialogue on the future of digital technologies, reported Akorda.

“Our task is to harness new technologies for the benefit of humanity, turning them into a key factor in progress and cooperation,” Tokayev said.

A digital state in three years

Tokayev reaffirmed that Kazakhstan’s strategic goal is to transform into a fully digital state in three years. He cited recent steps, including the creation of a Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development, the country’s first AI Council, and the adoption of the law on AI. The forthcoming Digital Code, he noted, will provide the legal foundation for digital governance, education, healthcare, and the economy.

“Our ambition is bold but realistic. … Digitalization and the widespread use of neural networks must become the new philosophy of public administration in Kazakhstan,” he said.

He pointed to the demonstration of a virtual AI-powered member of the Samruk Kazyna Board of Directors as evidence of Kazakhstan’s ability to lead innovation in the region.

New institutions: Alem.ai and AI university

Tokayev described as “historic” the decision to establish Kazakhstan’s first research AI University. He also announced the opening of the Alem.ai International Center for Artificial Intelligence, designed as a “factory of ideas and innovations” and a global hub for ethical AI solutions. A second national supercomputer cluster is also planned to accelerate research and development.

“Alem.ai will become a place where artificial intelligence technologies are implemented as effectively and ethically as possible,” he said, emphasizing that human well-being must remain at the center of innovation.

Responsible and peaceful use of AI

Throughout his address, Tokayev warned against the misuse of AI. He drew parallels to Kazakhstan’s historic decision to renounce nuclear weapons, stating that the country is equally committed to ensuring artificial intelligence is used exclusively for peaceful purposes.

“Artificial intelligence should not be applied to military activities, cyberattacks, or projects that threaten international stability,” he said. He reiterated Kazakhstan’s readiness to participate in a UN-led Global Dialogue on AI and welcomed initiatives such as China’s proposal to establish a Global Organization for AI Cooperation.

Global investment and ethical standards

According to Tokayev, worldwide investment in AI has already surpassed $1 trillion, with its contribution to the global economy expected to reach $7 trillion within a decade. However, he stressed that such growth will be impossible without responsibility, transparency, and fair access for all nations.

“Justice is when technology serves everyone, not just a select few,” he said. He called for cultivating not only engineers but also philosophers, sociologists, and lawyers to ensure AI reflects diverse values, traditions, and legal norms.

Looking ahead: AI bridge

Tokayev proposed renaming the forum as AI Bridge from next year to reflect its new focus.

“Artificial intelligence is the reality of our time. The future depends on our ability to act together,” he said.

Concluding his remarks, President Tokayev emphasized that AI can never replace human creativity and empathy.

“Artificial intelligence can imitate reason, but it cannot dream and fantasize like us. A bright future will only be possible thanks to the synergy of the boundless potential of humans and the unique technological capabilities of machines,” he said.

Digital Bridge 2025 gathered leading global experts, including Telegram founder Pavel Durov, Sinovation Ventures CEO Kai-Fu Lee, Google research pioneer Peter Norvig, and G42 International CEO Mansour Ibrahim Al Mansouri, alongside more than 500 IT companies and delegates from over 100 countries.

Since its inception in 2019, Digital Bridge has hosted more than 67,000 participants, 500 IT companies, and delegations from 100 countries.