President Tokayev Voices Support for Gaza Ceasefire Agreement

ALMATY – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his support for the recently reached agreement on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of hostages during indirect negotiations in Egypt, reported his press secretary Ruslan Zheldibay on Oct. 9.

Tokayev highlighted the productive mediation efforts of Egypt, Qatar, and Türkiye, as well as the significant contribution of the United States under President Donald Trump to advancing the peace process and achieving lasting stability in the Middle East.

The negotiations took place in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, with the participation of U.S. national security advisers and special envoys for the Middle East.

The plan also envisions expanded access for humanitarian organizations to Gaza, under the supervision of international bodies, including the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross.