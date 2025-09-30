Kazakhstan Welcomes Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan 

ASTANA – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan to end the war in Gaza.

Tokayev stated that Kazakhstan views this initiative as a unique opportunity and a crucial step toward resolving the situation in the Middle East, strengthening interstate trust, and establishing a lasting and just peace in the region, reported his press secretary Ruslan Zheldibay on Sept. 30.

The White House unveiled Trump’s 20-point peace initiative on Sept. 29, which aims to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and rebuild Gaza. The document outlines a framework for demilitarization, humanitarian assistance, transitional governance, and long-term redevelopment.

According to the plan, Gaza will become a deradicalised terror-free zone that does not pose a threat to its neighbours. If both sides agree, the war will immediately end and hostilities will be suspended, while within 72 hours of Israel’s acceptance all hostages, alive and deceased, will be returned.

Hamas will not govern Gaza, but militants who decommission weapons and commit to peace will receive amnesty or safe passage. Gaza will be governed temporarily by a technocratic Palestinian committee under international supervision, chaired by Donald Trump as head of the “Board of Peace.” A special economic zone will be established, infrastructure will be rebuilt, and jobs will be created through international investment. The plan also guarantees that no one will be forced to leave Gaza, and people may stay, leave, or return freely.

By combining security guarantees, transitional administration, and investment in redevelopment, the plan seeks to create conditions for peaceful coexistence and open the door to a credible pathway toward Palestinian statehood.