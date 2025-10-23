LOT Polish Airlines Launches Direct Flights Between Almaty and Warsaw in 2026

ALMATY — LOT Polish Airlines, Poland’s national carrier, will launch direct flights, linking Almaty and Warsaw, starting May 31, 2026.

During the summer season, flights will operate four times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays. In winter, the airline will reduce its frequency to three flights per week, departing on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

The route will be served by Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, reported the airline’s press service on Oct. 20.

The flight duration will be approximately 6.5 hours from Warsaw to Almaty and around one hour longer on the return journey. Ticket prices start at 303,500 tenge (US$560) one way, including eight kilogram of hand luggage and 23 kilogram of checked baggage.

LOT Polish Airlines launched its first flights between Astana and Warsaw in 2017. Services were suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic but resumed in 2021 and currently operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.