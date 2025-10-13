Kazakhstan Wins Top Award at World Expo 2025 Osaka

ALMATY – Kazakh national pavilion won first place in the Theme Development category among small pavilions at the World Expo 2025 Osaka, one of the most prestigious global exhibitions that concluded on Oct. 13.

The award recognizes the country’s outstanding and original interpretation of the Expo’s main theme, “Designing Future Society for Our Lives.”

More than 90 countries competed in the same category, making Kazakhstan’s victory a significant international achievement, reported the Ministry of Trade and Integration press service.

Since the opening of Expo 2025 in April, the Kazakh pavilion has become one of the most visited and admired destinations among Japanese and international guests. The exhibit offered an immersive journey through the nation’s culture, traditions, and history, while showcasing Kazakhstan’s progress in digitalization, technology, sustainable development, and economic innovation.

The pavilion attracted 1.5 million visitors over six months, including representatives of international organizations, diplomatic missions, media, and business circles. It also served as a dynamic platform for cultural and business exchange, hosting nine major events and reinforcing Kazakhstan’s image as an open global partner.

One of the most memorable moments was the celebration of Kazakhstan National Day on Aug. 10 in honor of the 180th anniversary of the great Kazakh philosopher Abai Kunanbayuly. The day featured a grand cultural program attended by 3,000 visitors, as well as the ceremonial raising of the national flag at the EXPO National Day Hall.

The pavilion also drew attention from international media and received an official visit from the Secretary General of the Bureau International des Expositions Dimitri Kerkentzes, who praised the concept and organization of Kazakhstan’s exhibit.

The World Expo 2025 Osaka brought together 160 countries and nine international organizations, attracting 28 million visitors from across the globe.

Held on Yumeshima Island from April 13 to Oct. 13, the Expo served as a hub for global dialogue on innovation, sustainability, and the future of human society.