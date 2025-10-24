Kazakhstan Strengthens Role as Central Asia’s Leading Sunflower Oil Supplier

ALMATY — Kazakh National Association of Oilseed Processors (NAOPK) signed a memorandum of cooperation with Uzbekistan’s Fayz Oil Imports to strengthen regional trade in oil and fat products at an Oct. 22 business meeting in Tashkent.

Under the agreement, Fayz Oil Imports plans to purchase $60 million worth of oil and fat products from Kazakh processing enterprises over the next year, the Ministry of Agriculture press service reported.

Uzbekistan is among the top five importers of Kazakh oil and fat products. During the 2024-2025 season, Kazakhstan exported $349 million worth of vegetable oils and high-protein feed to Uzbekistan, an 82% increase from the previous season.

Kazakhstan has also consolidated its position as a regional leader in vegetable oil exports, becoming the main supplier to Uzbekistan and Tajikistan in 2024. The share of Kazakh oil on the Uzbek market rose to 65% – a 13% increase from 2017, and in Tajikistan, it reached 74%.

“Kazakh oil and fat products are in high demand on the global market and have significant export potential. Today, we supply products to more than 20 countries. The volume of sunflower oil exports from Kazakhstan already exceeds the combined import demand of all Central Asian countries by 1.5 times,” the NAOPK said in a statement.

According to officials, Kazakhstan is strengthening its position as the leading supplier of sunflower oil in Central Asia, and is now capable of fully meeting the region’s demand.