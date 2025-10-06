Kazakhstan Opens Third UEFA-Standard Stadium in Kyzylorda

ASTANA – The Kaisar Arena, a new multifunctional complex featuring an 11,000-seat UEFA-standard stadium, has opened in Kyzylorda. Covering over 20,000 square meters, the facility includes venues for boxing, wrestling, gymnastics, taekwondo, and weightlifting. The center also offers facilities for people with special needs.

Minister of Tourism and Sports Yerbol Myrzabossynov attended the grand opening, highlighting that the country continues large-scale work to strengthen its sports infrastructure. Since the beginning of the year, 32 sports facilities have been commissioned across 14 regions, with an additional 70 expected to be completed by the end of this year.

“Kaisar Arena has become one of the largest infrastructure projects completed under the President’s instructions. The complex offers ample opportunities for hosting major international competitions and cultural and sporting events,” Myrzabossynov said.

The new arena meets UEFA Category 4 standards. The football field features modern artificial turf and lighting systems that comply with UEFA standards, reported the ministry’s press service on Oct. 4.

In addition, a unique rowing canal – the first of its kind in Central Asia – was completed in Turkistan in September to host rowing competitions. By the end of the year, the National Sports University will also open, offering a full educational pathway from college to doctoral studies. The university will include a stadium, indoor athletics arena, Olympic swimming pool, sports complex, and research and rehabilitation centers.

Construction continues on a new stadium named after Kazhymukan Munaitpasov in Astana, scheduled for completion in 2026. The complex will serve as a year-round training and educational center.

According to 2024 data, more than 40% of Kazakhstan’s population regularly participates in sports, and the availability of sports infrastructure now exceeds 55% per 1,000 people. Given growing public interest in sports, this figure is expected to reach 65% by 2029.