Kazakhstan, Germany Extend Business Partnership Program Through 2028

ASTANA — Kazakhstan and Germany have signed a joint agreement extending the Partnering in Business with Germany program for 2026–2028. The signing, held on Sept. 30 in Astana during the Extended Conference on cooperation projects, marks a new stage in bilateral cooperation to support small and medium-sized enterprises, strengthen partnerships, and expand knowledge exchange between the two countries’ business communities.

According to the Kazakh Ministry of National Economy, discussions at the conference focused on the program’s results and future priorities. Deputy Minister Yerlan Sagnaev highlighted the program’s significance, noting that it fosters not only the professional growth of Kazakh entrepreneurs but also deeper economic ties between Kazakhstan and Germany.

Launched 15 years ago under a joint declaration between the Kazakh Ministry of National Economy and Germany’s Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy, the program has provided opportunities for more than 800 Kazakh entrepreneurs. Participants have completed internships in Germany, adopted modern business practices, modernized production, signed contracts, and secured licenses and franchises.

The initiative offers thematic business internships abroad, including hands-on training at enterprises in related industries and the chance to establish direct partnerships with international counterparts. Participants gain access to advanced technologies, equipment, and tools for technology transfer, as well as opportunities for joint ventures and mutual trade.

In 2025, Kazakh participants continued to actively engage in the program. Training was held at GISMA Business Development Centers in Berlin and Potsdam, with visits to the Hannover Fair; COGNOS in Hamburg, with participation in regional exhibitions; EABW in Tübingen, focused on healthcare and medical industry expos; and CDC in Cologne, featuring the world’s largest food exhibition, ANUGA. All expenses, including training, insurance, and accommodation, are covered by the German side.

The previous memorandum had extended the program until Dec. 31, 2025. The new agreement secures its continuation through the end of 2028, offering new opportunities for knowledge exchange and the implementation of joint initiatives.