Flags and Songs: Almaty Celebrates Despite Kairat’s 0:5 Defeat to Real Madrid

ALMATY – The spirit of football filled the streets of Almaty after the UEFA Champions League clash between Kairat and Real Madrid. Despite a heavy 0:5 defeat, thousands of fans turned the night into a festival of chants, songs and flags on Sept. 30.

After the final whistle, supporters left the Central Stadium, waving club and national flags. Cars honked in solidarity, fans shared photos and videos online, and neighborhoods echoed with celebratory songs.

Match highlights

Kairat began confidently, even taking the first shot on target. Later, a defensive error in the 25th minute changed the game. Goalkeeper Sherkhan Kalmurza fouled Kylian Mbappé in the box, and the French star converted the penalty.

From that moment, Real Madrid gained confidence. Kairat’s attacks dwindled, and the Spanish club gradually dominated. The second half saw Mbappé complete his hat trick with goals in the 52nd and 73rd minutes, while Eduardo Camavinga and Brahim Díaz added to the tally. The final score was 5:0, marking Kairat’s second defeat in the group stage, following a 1:4 loss to Sporting Lisbon on Sept. 19.

Praise and criticism

After the match, Kairat’s head coach Rafael Urazbakhtin outlined the team’s next steps.

“Now the priority is the Kazakhstan Premier League. We must defend our national title to earn a Champions League spot next year. Ahead of us are three decisive matches against local clubs — and we need maximum points,” he said.

He highlighted that the team’s key objective is to qualify for the main stages of European competitions more regularly, ensuring that world-class clubs continue to visit Kazakhstan.

“It is painful to lose, but competing with such giants helps us progress. The more often Kazakh clubs reach this stage, the stronger our football becomes,” Urazbakhtin said.

Urazbakhtin acknowledged Kairat struggled to cope with Real’s speed and technical skill, notably when defending one-on-one.

“We have never played at such a pace before – you always need insurance, someone nearby. At times we opened up the center too much,” he said.

Real Madrid’s head coach Xabi Alonso praised the Kazakh club for their determination.

“We already saw how important the Champions League match was for the people of Almaty. Kairat played very well at the start, it was uncomfortable for us here — there was a one-on-one chance, and such moments can throw you off balance,” he said, highlighting Kairat’s intensity.

Kazakh rising star

Sherkhan Kalmurza became the symbol of resilience. Despite conceding five goals, he made seven saves and earned the crowd’s support. Fans applauded him loudly, and on social media many called him the future of Kazakh goalkeeping.

This was only his second Champions League appearance. In his debut against Sporting, he saved a penalty — becoming the second-youngest goalkeeper in tournament history to do so.

For Almaty residents, the result mattered less than the experience. Hosting one of the greatest clubs in the world was seen as a victory in itself. More than 5,000 foreign fans attended, and the stadium welcomed tens of thousands of supporters from across Kazakhstan.

The night ended not in disappointment, but in celebration — proof that football is about more than goals and trophies.