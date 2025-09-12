Thousands of Foreign Fans Expected in Almaty Ahead of Kairat vs Real Madrid Match

ASTANA – Almaty is preparing to welcome thousands of foreign fans for the highly anticipated UEFA Champions League match between Kairat and Real Madrid on Sept. 30, with a significant number expected to travel from Europe, including Spain.

During a visit to Kairat’s sports base, the Ambassador of Spain to Kazakhstan, Luis Francisco Martinez Montes, noted that over 1,000 Spanish fans are expected to make the 6,500-kilometer journey to support their team, and consular support will be provided to all visiting fans. Alongside them, fans from other European countries are also preparing to attend the match, highlighting Almaty’s growing international appeal as a sports destination.

In addition to fans, 15-20 journalists from Spain, representatives of Real Madrid’s press service, and international broadcasters are expected to cover the match. Kazakhstan’s Minister of Tourism and Sports Yerbol Myrzabossynov noted that up to 5,000 foreign tourists from different countries could attend the event, reported Kazinform.

Authorities are making extensive preparations to ensure a safe and comfortable experience for visitors. The directorate of sports facilities has promised to repair toilets at the Central Stadium, while more than 2,500 police officers will be on duty to maintain law and order.

Tourism and sports boost Almaty’s appeal

Almaty continues to strengthen its position as an attractive destination for international visitors. In January-June, the city welcomed over 1.14 million tourists, a 6.5% increase from last year, including nearly 323,500 foreign visitors.

Inbound tourism from China has surged, with 54,100 Chinese visitors arriving in Almaty during the first six months of this year – a 33.4% increase compared to last year. China now ranks as the second-largest source of foreign tourists after India, which brought 56,200 visitors. Other key markets include Türkiye (17,900), South Korea (9,700), the United States (9,600), the United Arab Emirates (6,700), and Germany (6,500).

