Finland, Kazakhstan Strengthen Economic Links Through New Agreements

ASTANA – Kazakhstan and Finland signed 15 documents during the Oct. 28 official visit of President of Finland Alexander Stubb to Kazakhstan, underscoring both nations’ commitment to expanding cooperation in trade, innovation, and sustainable development.

These include memorandums of understanding on cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy between the Atomic Energy Agency of Kazakhstan and Finland’s Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority (STUK); on water resources management between the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry of Finland; and on research and education in water management and digitalization between the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of Kazakhstan, the Finnish Water Forum, and the Kazakh National University of Water Resources and Irrigation.

Other agreements cover cooperation in developing tourism at the Burabay resort, localizing online automated environmental monitoring systems for hydrometeorological and agricultural purposes, advancing eco-friendly wooden housing projects in Kazakhstan, and enhancing oil spill response and marine operations between Tengiz Zhasagy and Lamor Corporation Plc, among other important documents, reported Akorda.

Bilateral talks

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President Stubb held official talks focused on expanding trade, investment, and innovation partnerships. Both leaders agreed to accelerate bilateral cooperation, highlighting shared priorities in clean energy, digital technology, and sustainable development.

President Tokayev emphasized that the visit marks a significant step forward in Kazakhstan–Finland relations, calling it a “groundbreaking event” that will strengthen mutual trust and open new avenues for collaboration. He noted that the two countries have built a strong foundation of friendship and cooperation, with no unresolved issues between them.

Tokayev underlined that the potential for economic partnership remains far from exhausted and expressed confidence that the Kazakhstan–Finland Business Forum, held on the same day, would encourage entrepreneurs to form new partnerships. Tokayev also noted the growing interest among Kazakh citizens in Finland’s culture, education, and tourism, and said the visit would bring the two nations even closer.

President Stubb, on his first official visit to Kazakhstan as President, recalled his earlier meetings with President Tokayev and praised the country’s dynamic development. He said the talks would focus on two key areas — business cooperation and international security — and noted that his large business delegation reflects Finland’s strong interest in Kazakhstan’s fast-growing economy.

During expanded talks with both delegations, President Tokayev reaffirmed that Finland is a key trading partner for Kazakhstan in Northern Europe and the European Union. He praised Finland’s leadership in clean energy, technology, environmental responsibility, and education, describing the country as an inspiring global example.

Tokayev stressed that Kazakhstan values its partnership with Finland and stands ready to implement existing agreements while exploring new areas of cooperation. He also highlighted the Intergovernmental Commission’s role in strengthening business ties and invited Finnish companies to use Kazakhstan as a gateway to the Central Asian market.

President Stubb confirmed the interest of Finnish companies in expanding their operations in Kazakhstan, noting that the country’s efficiency and rapid development create favorable conditions for business.

Two leaders also discussed regional and international topics of mutual interest. President Stubb shared personal memories of his earlier visits, recalling training sessions with Kazakh cyclists and mentioning that he still keeps an Astana cycling team jersey signed by Alexander Vinokurov as a reminder of Kazakhstan’s hospitality.

Finland’s social model seen as an example for Kazakhstan

Experts note that relations between Kazakhstan and Finland are developing on the principles of equality, mutual respect, and practical cooperation, with both sides focused on progress that goes beyond geopolitical interests, reported Kazinform.

Analysts from the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies under the President of Kazakhstan (KazISS) emphasize that Finland remains an important partner within Kazakhstan’s multi-vector foreign policy, given its strong international reputation and high global rankings. Finland’s consistent position as the world’s happiest country is viewed as evidence of a successful social model based on welfare, equality, and integrity. Experts believe that Finland’s experience in building an effective welfare state, supporting strong labor unions, and maintaining one of the lowest levels of corruption worldwide offers valuable lessons for Kazakhstan.

Specialists from the Institute for Economic Research underline that bilateral cooperation remains pragmatic and forward-looking, with a focus on sustainable development, innovation, education, and digital transformation. Priority areas include renewable energy, the green economy, and human capital development.

Economic partnership remains a key dimension of the relationship. Since 2005, Finland’s cumulative foreign direct investment in Kazakhstan has reached $486.6 million, with around 70 Finnish companies operating in the country, including Nokia, Orion Pharma, Tikkurila, Metso, Kone, Lamor, and Peikko.

At the same time, bilateral trade has experienced a temporary slowdown. In 2024, trade turnover reached $171.9 million, a decrease of 17.5% compared to the previous year, while in January-August, it stood at $89.5 million, down 31.1% year-on-year.