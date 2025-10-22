Almaty Honored for Tourism Innovation and Urban Transformation at Global Tourism Forum 2025

ASTANA – Almaty has earned the Special Recognition Award for Tourism Innovation and Urban Transformation at the World Tourism Awards 2025, held during the Global Tourism Forum in Brussels. The award celebrates the city’s outstanding achievements in sustainable development, smart planning, and its growing reputation as a model for urban tourism in Central Asia.

Representatives from Kazakhstan’s Embassy in Belgium and the Almaty Tourism Bureau attended the international forum, which gathered delegates from over 50 countries, reported Travel Tomorrow on Oct. 21.

“Almaty demonstrates how innovation, sustainability, and smart urban planning can elevate a city to the global tourism stage,” said Bulut Bağcı, president of the World Tourism Forum Institute.

Nestled at the foot of the Trans-Ili Alatau mountains, Almaty has long been regarded as Kazakhstan’s cultural and economic heart. Almaty’s tourism strategy focuses on enhancing liveability and accessibility while protecting the natural landscapes that surround it.

Sustainable transport systems, new green parks, and restored historical sites have transformed the city into a destination that appeals to both international visitors and local residents.

In winter, Almaty is a gateway to some of Central Asia’s best skiing destinations, such as the Shymbulak and Ak-Bulak resorts. In summer, the nearby mountains, lakes, and canyons attract nature lovers and adventure seekers alike. The city’s vibrant cultural calendar, featuring music festivals, art fairs, and gastronomic events, further strengthens its appeal as a year-round destination.

Kazakhstan is also expanding air connectivity with Europe, launching 19 new routes this year, including direct flights from Budapest, Munich, Milan, Prague, and soon Paris. Visa-free entry for 30 days and new Digital Nomad Visas make travel to Kazakhstan more accessible than ever.