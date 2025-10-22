Air Astana Set to Launch Direct Tokyo–Almaty Flight in 2026

ASTANA — Air Astana prepares to launch a new direct flight between Tokyo and Almaty in March 2026.

A high-level meeting between Japan’s largest tour operators and representatives of Kazakhstan’s tourism industry took place in Almaty ahead of the upcoming launch of the new route, reported the city’s akimat (administration) on Oct. 21.

The Japanese delegation included representatives from ten leading tour operators in Tokyo, covering key outbound tourism segments such as cultural exploration, nature travel, premium tourism, and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions).

During a series of B2B sessions, both delegations explored joint tourism programs, promotional opportunities, and the creation of a refreshed image of Almaty as an “eastern hub for Japanese travelers.”

Japanese participants expressed particular enthusiasm for Almaty’s natural attractions, including the Tien Shan Mountains, Shymbulak resort, the Charyn Canyon, and traditional culinary experiences.

According to preliminary forecasts, Kazakhstan anticipates welcoming between 5,000 and 7,000 Japanese tourists during the first year of operations.