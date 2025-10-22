AIFC Recognized Among Global Leaders in Digital Asset Regulation by IOSCO

ASTANA – The Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) has been recognized as one of the world’s leading jurisdictions in implementing international standards for crypto and digital asset regulation, according to the thematic review published by the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) this month.

The AIFC demonstrated the highest level of progress, fully implementing all ten of IOSCO’s priority recommendations. This places Kazakhstan among the global leaders in establishing a transparent and secure regulatory system for digital assets, reported the center’s press service on Oct. 21.

AIFC Governor Renat Bekturov noted that the AIFC is among only four jurisdictions worldwide to have successfully implemented the IOSCO recommendations in full. He emphasized that the center will continue developing this area to ensure the most comfortable, transparent, and secure conditions for all digital asset users.

The IOSCO report contained more than 30 positive references to the AIFC, including five examples cited as international best practice. Among the key areas of success were robust corporate governance, effective transparency and conflict-of-interest disclosure, measures against fraud and market manipulation, and full compliance with IOSCO standards on client asset protection.

Thanks to the work of the FinTech Lab and the progressive regulatory framework of the Astana Financial Services Authority (AFSA), the AIFC has built a balanced environment that promotes innovation while upholding high standards of investor protection.

This recognition further strengthens Kazakhstan’s position as a global leader in developing a fair, transparent, and innovative digital asset ecosystem.