Adlet Kozhanbayev Elected as First Directly Chosen Akim of Semei

By Dana Omirgazy  in Nation on 14 October 2025

ASTANA —  Adlet Kozhanbayev has been elected as the new akim (mayor) of Semei following Kazakhstan’s first-ever direct mayoral election held on Oct. 12.

Adlet Kozhanbayev. Photo credit: gov.kz Click to see the map in full size. The map is designed by The Astana Times.

According to the territorial election commission, Kozhanbayev, who ran as an independent candidate, received 89,441 votes. His opponents, A.K. Bekzhasarov and K.M. Tuleuov, gained 9,763 and 12,557 votes, respectively.

Born in 1980, Kozhanbayev previously served as the governor of the Kokpekti district in the Abai Region. 

The new system of direct elections for city mayors came into force this year, following President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s state-of-the-nation address in September 2024, where he emphasized the reform as a key step toward the democratization of public administration in Kazakhstan.


Get The Astana Times stories sent directly to you! Sign up via the website or subscribe to our X, Facebook, Instagram, Telegram, YouTube and Tiktok!

Most Recent Stories
 View More »