Tokayev to Visit New York for High-Level UN General Assembly

ALMATY – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay a working visit to New York on Sept. 21–23.

While in New York, he will participate in the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly and hold talks with world leaders and heads of international organizations, reported the Akorda press service on Sept. 19.

The program of the visit also includes a roundtable with American business leaders and meetings with executives of major global companies.

Tokayev visited New York in September 2023, where he took part in the Central Asia–U.S. summit and delivered remarks at the General Debate of the UN General Assembly’s 78th session.