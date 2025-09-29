Real Madrid Greets Kazakh Fans Ahead of Champions League Match in Almaty

ALMATY – Spanish football club Real Madrid arrived in Almaty on Sept. 29 ahead of their UEFA Champions League clash against FC Kairat. The team was greeted with a warm display of Kazakh hospitality at Almaty International Airport.

Right at the exit of the VIP terminal, where even the media were not allowed access, the players, coaching staff, and personnel were welcomed with traditional Kazakh treats and music, reported the Almaty International Airport’s press service.

Adding to the atmosphere, musicians performed the UEFA Champions League anthem on traditional Kazakh instruments, creating a moment that blended international sport with the cultural heritage of Kazakhstan.

The football club’s official page also shared videos and photos from their arrival, highlighting the warm reception in Almaty.

After the welcoming ceremony, the players boarded a team bus, passing through a live corridor of Almaty residents and visitors. Many fans of FC Kairat, Real Madrid’s upcoming rival in the Sept. 30 Champions League match, also gathered to see the Spanish club.