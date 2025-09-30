Kazakhstan Welcomes 7.5 Million Foreign Tourists in January-June

ALMATY – Kazakhstan welcomed 7.5 million foreign tourists in the first half of this year, with overall revenues from tourist accommodation rising by 25%, said Nurtas Karipbayev, chair of the Tourism Industry Committee of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, during a Sept. 29 press briefing at the Central Communications Service.

According to him, 5 million of the international arrivals stayed in Kazakhstan for more than 24 hours. The total number of accommodation facilities has reached 4,442, with a combined capacity exceeding 232,000 beds.

Investments in the tourism sector surged by 27%, totaling 592 billion tenge (US$1.2 billion). The Ulytau Region led the way in growth with a 626% increase in investments, followed by the Aktobe (241%), Atyrau (214%), and Kyzylorda (97%) Regions.

“Domestic tourism is also developing across the country: 3.9 million citizens used accommodation services, which is 500,000 more than last year,” Karipbayev said.

Infrastructure improvements remain a priority in Kazakhstan’s resort areas. Additionally, internet coverage has been expanded and 48 video surveillance cameras have been installed. To enhance safety during the swimming season, the government introduced unified rules for the use of water bodies.

Regional authorities have been tasked with bringing coastal territories in line with new standards, increasing the number of lifeguards, equipping rescue stations with necessary gear, and tightening control over small vessels.