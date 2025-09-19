Kazakhstan Rises to 34th in IMD World Talent Ranking 2025

ALMATY – The International Institute for Management Development (IMD) has released its World Talent Ranking 2025 on Sept. 9, where Kazakhstan has advanced to 34th place, moving up three positions compared to last year.

According to the Institute for Economic Research, the ranking assessed 69 economies on their ability to develop, attract, and retain human capital necessary for sustainable economic growth.

Kazakhstan is now positioned between New Zealand (33rd) and Cyprus (35th). The country showed the strongest progress in the Investment and Development factor, rising to 20th place.

Key improvements included an increase in female labor force participation, reaching 51.5%, and a better student-teacher ratio in primary education. Kazakhstan also maintained its strong performance in secondary education with one of the world’s lowest student-teacher ratios.

The attractiveness and readiness factors also improved slightly, supported by higher scores in judicial fairness and corporate prioritization of talent retention. Kazakhstan’s workforce growth indicator rose sharply, climbing 17 positions to 31st place.

Earlier, Kazakhstan confirmed a strong position in global digital competitiveness, showing the ability to develop and apply digital technologies to accelerate economic transformation and improve the quality of life.