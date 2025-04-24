Kazakhstan Confirms Strong Position in Global Digital Competitiveness

ASTANA – Kazakhstan ranked 34th out of 67 countries in the World Digital Competitiveness Ranking by the International Institute for Management Development (IMD), according to the IMD’s Economy Profile of Kazakhstan.

The ranking evaluates countries’ ability to develop and apply digital technologies to accelerate economic transformation and improve quality of life.

Kazakhstan performed well in the three main factors. In the Knowledge category, which includes talent, training and education, and scientific concentration, the country ranked 33rd. It placed 46th in the Technology factor, which assesses regulatory and technological frameworks and capital. In Future Readiness, which measures adaptive attitudes, business agility, and IT integration, Kazakhstan ranked 27th.

The country’s strengths include a high readiness to launch digital businesses, the widespread implementation of e-government services, and the development of telecommunications and IT infrastructure.

To further improve its digital competitiveness, Kazakhstan is focusing on expanding digital skills and AI education, strengthening the regulatory framework in artificial intelligence and personal data protection, building modern data centers, and creating digital platforms and ecosystems for startups.