Kazakhstan Gains in Global Competitiveness, Surpasses Japan and Spain

ASTANA — According to the latest report from the International Institute for Management Development (IMD), Kazakhstan has secured the 34th position in the global competitiveness ranking among 69 countries.

Kazakhstan advanced by one position compared to last year and is now ranked ahead of Japan (35th), Kuwait, Portugal, Latvia, Spain, and India.

The country’s economy reached $288.4 billion in GDP in 2024, with growth of 4.8% and per capita income of $41,675 (PPP). Strengths include a favorable tax policy (7th globally) and strong management practices (16th). Challenges remain in areas such as international trade (60th), scientific infrastructure (54th), and prices (54th).

The report highlights several priorities for Kazakhstan in the year ahead: establishing a stable fiscal policy to support quality growth and business responsibility, modernizing the energy and public utility sectors, expanding the skilled blue-collar workforce, integrating artificial intelligence into e-government systems and enhancing the investment climate and business environment.

Switzerland topped this year’s ranking, followed by Singapore, Hong Kong, and Denmark. The United States ranked 13th, while China came in 16th, both dropping from their previous positions of 12th and 14th, respectively.

The IMD, headquartered in Switzerland, has published the global competitiveness report annually since 1989. The ranking is regarded as one of the most authoritative assessments of economic attractiveness and government effectiveness worldwide. It evaluates more than 300 criteria grouped into four categories: economic performance, government efficiency, business efficiency, and infrastructure.