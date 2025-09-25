Kazakhstan Delivers Humanitarian Aid to Afghanistan

By Dana Omirgazy  in International on 25 September 2025

ASTANA — Kazakhstan delivered a large shipment of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan by rail on Sept. 24.

Photo credit: gov.kz

Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations, with the support of the Kazakhstan Agency for International Development (KazAID), organized the shipment consisting of 26 railcars carrying 272.7 tons of cargo, including tents, sugar, blankets, canned meat, and flour.

In April, Kazakhstan also provided humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, delivering 3.4 tons of medicines, medical supplies, and personal protective equipment by air, reported KazAID.

Kazakhstan reaffirms its commitment to promoting good-neighborly relations and remains prepared to continue contributing to humanitarian stability in the region.


