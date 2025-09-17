Kazakhstan and US Sign Joint Statement on Nuclear Safety at IAEA Conference

ALMATY — Kazakhstan and the United States signed a joint statement on the sidelines of the 69th session of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) General Conference on Sept. 16, reaffirming their commitment to nuclear safety and nonproliferation.

The agreement, concluded between the Kazakh Agency for Atomic Energy and the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA), highlights several key achievements and future priorities.

The document notes the successful placement of highly enriched spent fuel from the IVG.1M research reactor into a specially designed Silo-type storage facility. The material will remain securely stored until a joint solution for its final disposal is developed, reported the Agency for Atomic Energy press service.

Both sides also expressed their intent to continue cooperation on minimizing the use of highly enriched uranium and strengthening the global nonproliferation regime.

NNSA representatives emphasized that the U.S. values its partnership with Kazakhstan and intends to expand joint projects aimed at enhancing nuclear security.

“Kazakhstan consistently fulfills its international obligations in the field of nuclear safety. The signing of this statement confirms our commitment to the peaceful use of atomic energy and to strengthening the global nonproliferation regime,” said Almassadam Stakaliyev, chairman of the Agency for Atomic Energy.

The Kazakh delegation also invited U.S. companies to participate in upcoming projects to modernize nuclear infrastructure and introduce advanced technologies to improve the safety and reliability of nuclear material storage.