Kazakh Startup Secures $50 Million to Drive Innovation in Video Creation

ALMATY– A Kazakh startup Higgsfield based on artificial intelligence has raised $50 million in a Series A funding round. The round was led by GFT Ventures with participation from BroadLight Capital, NextEquity Partners, AI Capital Partners, Menlo Ventures, and other strategic investors, the company announced on Sept. 10.

The funding marks a major milestone for the company, which is building AI-driven solutions to simplify video production for social media. Its flagship product, Click-to-Video, allows users to generate high-quality clips in just one click using designed templates, eliminating the need for complex text prompts or advanced editing skills.

Since launching only five months ago, Higgsfield.ai has attracted over 11 million users and generated more than 1.2 billion views across social platforms, quickly emerging as a leader in the competitive AI video sector.

The platform combines proprietary and third-party AI models into a single workflow, offering scalability, quality control, and ease of use. Among its standout features are tools for transforming drawings into videos and creating photorealistic digital brand ambassadors through its Higgsfield Speak technology.

The tool primarily targets professional creators and businesses, providing them with faster, more efficient tools for content production.

With fresh funding, the company plans to expand its platform and strengthen its footprint in the United States, Europe and Asia, tapping into the growing demand for digital content solutions.

In April 2025, Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry Zhaslan Madiev emphasized that Higgsfield is capable of competing on a global scale with leading players such as OpenAI and Google, highlighting the growing role of Kazakh startups in the international tech arena.