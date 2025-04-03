Kazakh Startup Challenges OpenAI and Google

ASTANA – Kazakh startup Higgsfield, which has attracted $16 million in investments, is emerging as a competitor to global tech giants OpenAI and Google, Minister of Digital Development, Innovation, and Aerospace Industry Zhaslan Madiyev announced during a Mazhilis (the lower house of the Kazakh Parliament) meeting on April 2, reported Kazinform.

“Higgsfield is a generative AI model that creates videos based on text prompts. The startup has secured funding from well-known Silicon Valley venture funds and is now a direct competitor to products from OpenAI and Google,” said Madiyev.

During the Mazhilis plenary session, deputies approved a draft law to improve the system of state support for the innovation industry. The legislation proposes transferring all state support measures to the Astana Hub Innovation Cluster Fund, a move expected to enhance the efficiency of the country’s innovation ecosystem.

“The goal is not just to consolidate but to scale the best practices of Astana Hub, which has delivered strong results in the IT sector. These amendments primarily optimize the system’s management, representing a real reengineering of state support measures—and they will yield results,” said Madiyev.

He emphasized that innovative startups supported by Astana Hub are expanding into international markets.

“Thanks to a strong team and partnerships with global brands, we have developed a comprehensive IT ecosystem with 1,500 residents, 400 of which have foreign participation, creating 28,000 jobs. Currently, around 500 resident companies generate $480 million in annual exports,” added Madiyev.