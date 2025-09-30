Coach: Kairat Almaty Will Fight Boldly in Champions League Match Against Real Madrid

ASTANA – Ahead of their UEFA Champions League clash, FC Kairat coach Rafael Urazbakhtin said his team would play boldly and show their style, while Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso noted Kairat’s strengths and said his side must perform at a high level.

Kairat will face Real Madrid on Sept. 30 at 9:45 p.m. Astana time at the Central Stadium in Almaty. The game will be Real Madrid’s first-ever competitive appearance in Central Asia, adding historic significance to the match.

At the press conference, Urazbakhtin emphasized his team’s determination despite the challenge of facing one of Europe’s strongest clubs.

“We won’t go into the match feeling doomed. We will impose our style of play. We must come out bold and put up a fight. … This match will be a historic event not only for us, but for all of Kazakhstan,” he said.

Alonso acknowledged Kairat’s ability to create chances and their achievement in eliminating Celtic during qualification.

“They are very organized, and playing at home gives them an advantage. We know this will require us to play at a high level,” he said, adding that Real Madrid will field a competitive squad.

The Spanish club arrived in Almaty on Sept. 29 to a warm welcome at the airport, greeted with Kazakh hospitality. Their squad features star players and young academy talents, balancing experience and development.

Goalkeepers include Thibaut Courtois, Andriy Lunin, Javi Navarro. Defenders are David Alaba, Raúl Asencio, Álvaro Carreras, Fran García, Dean Huijsen, and David Jiménez. Midfielders include Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Arda Güler, and Dani Ceballos. The attacking line is led by Vinícius Júnior, Endrick, Kylian Mbappé, Rodrygo, Gonzalo Garcia, Brahim Díaz, and Franco Mastantuono.