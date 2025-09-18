Backstreet Boys Concert in Astana to Attract Over 12,000 Tourists

ALMATY — Astana Arena will host a historic event as the legendary pop group Backstreet Boys performs in Kazakhstan for the first time on Sept. 21. Their concert in Astana will be part of their ongoing world tour.

According to the Astana akimat (city administration), the concert will attract more than 12,000 tourists from 45 countries, including Germany, Poland, France, Turkey, Finland, Lithuania, Estonia, Czechia, Serbia, Greece, Azerbaijan, Russia, and Uzbekistan.

Astana Concert’s earlier reports indicated that bringing the group to Kazakhstan cost organizers between $1 million and $3 million. Ticket prices ranged from 40,000 (approximately US$74) to 160,000 tenge (US$296), with a special section sold for 200,000 tenge (US$370).

The band announced their excitement about performing in Kazakhstan on their official Instagram page.

Before arriving in the capital, Backstreet Boys will perform on Sept. 19 at Almaty’s Central Stadium.

Alongside other major cultural events hosted across the country, the concert is set to strengthen Kazakhstan’s growing profile as a vibrant cultural hub and highlight its potential to draw global attention through event tourism.