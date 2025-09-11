Astana Finance Days 2025: 5,500 Minds, $1.5 Trillion in Assets, One Vision

ALMATY – Astana Finance Days (AFD) held on Sept. 4-5 once again confirmed Kazakhstan’s role as a key financial hub for Eastern Europe and Central Asia. The forum, titled “Where Capital Empowers the Future”, gathered more than 5,500 participants from 82 countries, including top global institutions managing $1.5 trillion in assets.

This year, AFD opened with a cultural ceremony that highlighted Kazakhstan’s values of hospitality, fairness and trust — principles that guide the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC). Over two days, networking zones, 400 bilateral meetings, and 65 consultations with AIFC experts underscored the forum’s role as a working platform.

The forum also hosted the inaugural Turkic Green Finance Council and the 42nd General Assembly of the Federation of Euro-Asian Stock Exchanges. Astana International Exchange announced four new listings, including Kazakhstan’s first social bonds, an Islamic sukuk issue, a dual IPO with Hong Kong, and the world’s first Solana ETF with staking functionality.

Alongside this, memoranda were signed with partners ranging from Qatar to Mongolia, Air Astana, Nazarbayev University, and the Damu Entrepreneurship Development Fund.

The AIFC Awards 2025 recognized firms advancing innovation and excellence in Shariah-compliant finance, digital assets, auditing, and AI-driven solutions. Exhibitors from fintech, crypto, and investment sectors, including the CFA Institute, ATAIX, and Halyk Finance, showcased cutting-edge tools at the AFD Exhibition Hub.

Earlier, The Astana Times spoke with AIFC Governor Renat Bekturov, futurist Brett King, and AIFC leaders, who shared practical insights on the future of finance — from regulatory sandboxes for fintech startups to sustainable finance and the role of trust in global markets.