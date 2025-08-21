What Tokayev’s Visit Means for Kazakhstan–Kyrgyzstan Ties

ASTANA – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay an official visit to the Kyrgyz Republic on Aug. 22, underscoring the growing partnership between the two countries.

During the upcoming visit, Tokayev and Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov are expected to discuss enhancing trade, improving transportation and energy infrastructure, expanding agricultural and industrial cooperation, and signing new agreements. They will also take part in a session of the Supreme Intergovernmental Council of Kazakhstan and the Kyrgyz Republic.

Over the past 33 years, Kazakhstan and the Kyrgyz Republic have built cooperation across nearly all spheres. The bilateral legal framework now includes around 150 agreements, including the 2024 Treaty on Deepening and Expanding Allied Relations, which covers political, economic, transport, energy, agricultural, and cultural cooperation.

Trade remains a central priority. In 2024, bilateral trade reached $1.7 billion, with Kazakhstan exporting $1.3 billion worth of goods and importing $456 million. Both countries aim to increase trade turnover to $3 billion by 2030 through expanded exports, investment projects, and new joint enterprises. In January–May, trade grew by 27.5% year-on-year, reaching $821.8 million, reported Kazinform.

Major joint initiatives include the construction of the Kambar-Ata hydropower plant, an agro-industrial zone in the Shu Region, and a planned transborder logistics complex along the Almaty–Bishkek corridor. Kazakhstan has already invested over $1.3 billion in the Kyrgyz economy, while recent business forums have produced agreements worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

The two leaders regularly meet within regional and international platforms, highlighting the close political dialogue.

Experts note that integration between the two nations is reinforced not only by economic interests but also by strong cultural and human ties, creating a solid foundation for a long-term strategic partnership.