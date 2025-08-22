Tokayev Reaffirms Commitment to Strengthening Ties with Kyrgyz Republic

ALMATY – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held talks with President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov on Aug. 22, as part of his official visit to Bishkek, reported Akorda press service.

The meeting was preceded by an official welcoming ceremony at the “Yntymak Ordo” residence, where the two leaders exchanged greetings and inspected the guard of honor.

During the talks, President Tokayev thanked President Japarov for the invitation and stressed the importance of strengthening bilateral relations.

“I am confident that this visit will give new momentum to the development of friendly relations between our two countries. Kazakhs and Kyrgyz are brotherly nations, sharing a common history, close traditions and a similar worldview,” Tokayev said, emphasizing that cooperation between the two countries is developing dynamically within the framework of strategic partnership.

Tokayev highlighted that intergovernmental, interparliamentary and interregional dialogues are successfully functioning, ensuring a solid foundation for multifaceted collaboration.

The two leaders discussed key areas of cooperation, including political dialogue, transport and transit connectivity, energy, water management, agriculture and digitalization.

President Tokayev also praised the positive changes underway in the Kyrgyz Republic under President Japarov’s leadership, noting the country’s strong economic growth of 11.7% since the beginning of the year.

“Thanks to your tireless efforts, positive changes are taking place in Kyrgyz Republic. You are implementing important initiatives aimed at improving the well-being of the people. We welcome the achievements and attach great importance to further strengthening our cooperation,” Tokayev added.

The Kyrgyz leader emphasized the deep historical and cultural ties between the two nations. He noted that two nations share common historical roots and traditions, as well as the legacy of great figures of the past.

“We hold special respect for the Kazakh people. We are united by our common heritage and guided by the wisdom of our ancestors. We aim to pass this rich historical legacy on to future generations. For my part, I express readiness to further develop our relations. Our main strength lies in the solidarity and unity of our two countries,” the President of Kyrgyzstan highlighted.

Special attention was given to strengthening cultural and humanitarian ties, as well as exchanging views on regional and international issues.

Before the talks, President Tokayev visited the National Historical and Memorial Complex “Ata-Beyit,” where he laid flowers at the monument dedicated to the victims of the tragic events of 1916.