Shanghai SpaceSail Satellite Internet Tested in Kazakhstan

ASTANA – Kazakhstan has tested satellite internet provided by Chinese company Shanghai SpaceSail, the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry reported on Aug. 5.

The test launch took place in the Almaty Region with participation from the company’s specialists, who arrived in Kazakhstan to demonstrate the technology. The system showed a connection speed of up to 200 megabits per second, confirming the high potential of the technology.

Based on low-orbit satellite communications, Shanghai SpaceSail’s system ensures stable and high-speed internet even in remote and hard-to-reach areas where fiber-optic infrastructure is difficult to deploy.

The project aims to bridge the digital divide by providing connectivity to rural schools, medical institutions, mobile groups, and key infrastructure. It is expected to improve access to modern telecommunications and enhance quality of life in rural areas.

As part of ongoing cooperation, a Kazakh delegation visited Shanghai SpaceSail’s head office to explore technological solutions and production processes. The company plans to begin operations in Kazakhstan in 2026.