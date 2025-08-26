President Tokayev to Pay Official Visit to China This Week

By Ayana Birbayeva in International on 26 August 2025

ALMATY – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay an official visit to China Aug. 30-Sept. 3 at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev with Xi Jinping. Photo credit: Akorda

During the visit, high-level talks are scheduled to discuss prospects for further strengthening the comprehensive and eternal strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and China, the Akorda press service reported on Aug. 26. 

President Tokayev will take part in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit and the expanded SCO+ session in Tianjin on Aug. 31 – Sept. 1, focusing on regional security, economic integration and multilateral cooperation.

On Sept. 2, the Kazakh President will address the Kazakhstan-China Business Council in Beijing and hold a series of meetings with the heads of major Chinese corporations to discuss investment and trade. 

As part of the visit’s concluding program, on Sept. 3 Tokayev will attend the 80th Anniversary of Victory in World War II celebrations in Beijing as an honored guest.


