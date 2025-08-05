President Tokayev Attends Informal Central Asian Meeting in Awaza

ASTANA – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in an informal meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia, held ahead of the opening of the Third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries on Aug. 5 in Awaza.

The meeting, chaired by Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty (People’s Council) of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, focused on priority areas of regional cooperation. The event also served as a preparatory stage for the upcoming seventh Consultative Meeting of Central Asian Leaders, to be held in September in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

In his opening remarks, Berdimuhamedov welcomed the Presidents and expressed appreciation for their participation in both the UN Conference and the regional meeting. He underlined the growing international authority of neutral Turkmenistan and its commitment to fostering constructive dialogue with international partners, reported the Turkmen government’s press service on Aug. 5.

On Aug. 4, ahead of the conference, President Tokayev met with Berdimuhamedov upon his arrival in Turkmenistan. They exchanged views on regional integration and expressed mutual confidence in the continued development of Kazakh-Turkmen relations.

Tokayev thanked Turkmenistan for the warm welcome and noted the strategic significance of the UN Conference, expressing confidence that its outcomes would contribute to sustainable development and greater regional cooperation among landlocked developing countries.